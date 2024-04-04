Belgium breaks the country’s record for longest iftar table

Almost a 2 km-long iftar table was set up in Borgerhout, Belgium, to host nearly 6,000 people on Sunday evening, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The chain of tables was set up on the Turnhoutsebaan, a busy traffic artery in the Antwerp district of Borgerhout.

“This year Easter falls in the Holy Month of Ramadan. It’s a way to bring a lot of people together,” explains Latifa El Morabit of FMV, an umbrella organisation counting 140 associations mainly with people from a migrant background.

"This is not about Muslims or Christians. Everyone is welcome," says Latifa. "You can really eat anything here. There is Flemish potato salad but also Palestinian maqluba, which is an upside-down rice dish often eaten in Syria too. And of course, there is Moroccan harira, a spicy soup that we often break the fast with".

Last year Borgerhout hosted a 1km-long iftar table.