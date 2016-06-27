Belgium defeats Hungary 4-0 in Euro Cup round of 16

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Belgium has defeated Hungary 4-0 in the 2016 UEFA Euro round of 16.

The game was played in Toulouse on Sunday.

The goals were scored by Toby Alderweireld in the 8th minute, Michy Batshuayi in the 78th minute, Eden Hazard in 79th minute and Yannick Carrasco in the 90th minute.

Belgium will face Wales in the quarter-finals on July 1.

The 2016 UEFA Euro Cup is held in France between June 10 and July 10 with matches played in 10 different locations, namely in Bordeaux, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.

A total of 24 European national teams qualified for the Euro Cup final tournament in 2016, after the contestants' format, which was used since 1996, was decided to be extended from 16 to 24 teams.

Kazinform refers to TASS