EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:03, 22 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Belgium raised security alert to highest level

    None
    None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM As reported earlier, several explosions struck today Brussels, the capital of Belgium, following which the country's authorities decided to raise security alert to the highest (fourth) level, Kazinform correspondent reports from Brussels citing RTBF.

    Educational facilities, shopping malls, theatres and cinemas are closed, and all mass gatherings and events are cancelled due to introduction of the 4th level security regime. Besides, the city’s transport authority has closed all public transport services.

    Tags:
    EU Europe World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!