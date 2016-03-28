EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:02, 28 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Belgium releases terror murder suspect

    None
    None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - A man known as Faycal C, arrested and charged in Belgium with terrorist offences after the Brussels attacks, has been released for lack of evidence, BBC News reports.

    Belgian media have given the man's full name as Faycal Cheffou.
    Police have released CCTV footage in their efforts to identify a third suspect in last Tuesday's bomb attacks on a Brussels airport.
    Attacks on the airport and the city's metro system killed 35 people and injured more than 300.
    The attacks were claimed by the so-called Islamic State militant group.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!