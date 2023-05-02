EN
    16:42, 02 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Belgium to begin paying people who cycle to work

    Photo: aa.com.tr
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Starting Monday, Belgium will begin paying people who cycle to work.

    The compensation is part of an agreement struck by private sector firms and trade unions back in January, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The allowance of €0.27 ($0.30) per kilometer is exempt from taxes and will be subjected to yearly adjustments according to inflation.

    The daily limit for compensation has been set at 40 kilometers (25 miles), while the payment will be made monthly along with regular salaries.

    Apart from conventional bicycles, the regulation also covers e-bikes and speed pedelecs.


