Belgium to host FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2021

MINSK. KAZINFORM The 2021 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup will take place in Liege, Belgium on 3-7 February 2021, spokeswoman for the Belarusian Hockey Federation Ekaterina Dukhovich told BelTA.

The tournament will be played in Liege's Country Hall venue, BelTA reports.

The event will see 12 teams competing in both the men's and women's competitions. The Belarusian women's team qualified for the tournament as the 2020 European champion. The competitions will also feature Belgium (hosts), the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine, Austria (Europe quota), New Zealand, Australia (Oceania quota), Kazakhstan (Asia champion), and also the champion of Africa and the champion of Pan America.

The men's event will feature Belgium (hosts), Germany (European champion), Austria, the Netherlands, Russia, the Czech Republic (Europe quota), New Zealand, Australia (Oceania quota), Iran (Asia champion), and also the champion of Africa and the champion of Pan America.

Belarus claimed bronze at the 2018 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin.