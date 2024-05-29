Belgium’s Ahlers eyes construction of logistics hub near Almaty

International logistics company Ahlers seeks to build a major logistics hub near Almaty in the next year, President of the BeNeLux Chamber of Commerce Denis Van den Wijch said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to him, the company is to invest 80-120 million US dollars in the construction in five years.

A logistics hub is vital as it will promote small- and medium-sized business as well as enable to store and handle significant volumes of goods in temporary storage warehouses, increase the time spent on handling operations, which directly impacts on timely delivery of goods, as well as meet the needs of the market, said Denis Van den Wijch during the meeting of the Kazakhstan-Belgium Business Council.

He went on to add that amid the geopolitical instability in the world it is necessary to expand the trade and economic cooperation of the two countries, with the new transport corridor to give more opportunities for exporters.

In addition to logistics, the issues of medicine were also discussed at the meeting. In Belgium there are high-tech medical companies, that have advanced technologies and products corresponding to the world standards. We believe that our experience and technologies could be applied in hospitals in Kazakhstan as well, he said.

President of the BeNeLux Chamber of Commerce Denis Van den Wijch also noted that the volume of Kazakhstan and Belgium trade has been demonstrating stable growth. The countries saw the bilateral trade turnover stand at 523.7 million US dollars in 2023, a 1.7% rise compared to the same period of last year.