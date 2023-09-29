Bellegprom's export to Kazakhstan up 31% since year start

Enterprises affiliated with the Belarusian state light industry concern Bellegprom increased supplies to Kazakhstan by more than a third in January-September 2023, BelTA reports.

In January-September 2023, Bellegprom's enterprises shipped $9 million worth of products to Kazakhstan's market. Exports grew 31%, BelTA learned from Bellegprom's press secretary Daria Volynets.

Bellegprom Chairperson Tatiana Lugina visited the international exhibition INNOPROM. Qazaqstan 2023 in Astana. She presented Belarusian light industry products to her foreign colleagues and held a number of business meetings. Agreements were reached to increase supplies of Belarusian fabrics for various purposes to Kazakhstan, as well as to place a stall with Belarusian light industry products in the Magnum hypermarket. The stall will feature the products of Orsha Linen Mill, Vitebsk Carpets, Dobrush Porcelain Factory, Baranovichi Cotton Production Incorporation. The opening of the facility is scheduled for late 2023. Negotiations were held with President of the Global-Spetsodezhda group of companies and President of the Union of Kazakhstan's PPE Manufacturers Nadezhda Shabayeva. A memorandum of cooperation was signed at the end of the talks.

The International Industrial Forum INNOPROM. Qazaqstan took place in Astana, Kazakhstan on 25-27 September. Belarus was among the participants of the international exhibition. Belarus' exposition occupied an area of 742m2 (210m2 inside the pavilion, 532m2 on the outdoor area). The enterprises featuring their products and technologies were those affiliated with the Belarusian Industry Ministry: MAZ, Belkommunmash, Gomselmash, Mogilevliftmash, BATE, BMZ, Minsk Electrotechnical Plant, Atlant, Horizont, and Integral.

Taking part in the event in Astana were also organizations and institutions of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, the State Committee on Science and Technology and the Education Ministry (the united stand features Optron instrument-making plant, Optics, Optoelectronics and Laser Technology, United Institute of Informatics Problems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Minsk Research Institute of Radio Materials, Aviation Technologies and Complexes, Center for System Analysis and Strategic Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, Belarusian State University, Belarusian State Technological University and Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics). Among the participants of the Belarusian exposition were also the enterprises of Bellegprom Concern.

Taking part in the INNOPROM. Qazaqstan exhibition were four countries: Kazakhstan and Russia as organizers, and Armenia and Belarus as guests. The international industrial forum was attended by business delegations from 20 countries.