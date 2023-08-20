EN
    10:41, 20 August 2023

    Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

    Photo: wam.ae
    MADRID. KAZINFORM Real Madrid sealed its second consecutive win in the 2023-2024 LaLiga by overcoming host UD Almería 3-1 in the second round of LaLiga, which also witnessed Real Sociedad draw 1-1 with RC Celta de Vigo.

    For the second match in a row, English star Jude Bellingham led Real Madrid – who trailed 1-0 in the 3rd minute – to victory as he scored in the 19th and 60th minute, while Brazilian Vinicius Junior netted the third goal for his team in the 73rd minute, WAM reports.


