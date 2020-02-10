Belneftekhim continues negotiations on oil deliveries from Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim continues negotiations on oil deliveries with Kazakh companies, the concern's press service told BelTA.

According to the source, a Belneftekhim delegation met with representatives of the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan and industry-specific companies in Kazakhstan. Oil deliveries were discussed in detail. «At present we continue negotiations with the companies that may potentially supply oil to us. We are discussing the volumes and logistics of deliveries, deciding on the format of cooperation in this direction,» the press service noted.

As for the agreement on deliveries of oil and oil products from Kazakhstan to Belarus, Belneftekhim representatives noted a number of administrative procedures in Kazakhstan have to be completed in order to sign the agreement. «It is difficult to say when the agreement will be signed. It has to be ratified by the Kazakh side. Special rules are at play,» the source noted.

BelTA reported earlier that Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a decree to authorize the government to conduct negotiations with Kazakhstan on trade and economic cooperation in the area of delivery of oil and oil products to Belarus. Previously Aleksandr Lukashenko repeatedly mentioned Kazakhstan as one of the countries Belarus may potentially import oil from. The matter was discussed among other things during the official visit of the Belarusian head of state to Kazakhstan in October 2019.

Earlier BelTA quoted Deputy Prime Minister Igor Lyashenko as saying that Belarus is interested in duty-free deliveries of oil from Kazakhstan. The official said that the agreement on delivering Kazakh oil and oil products to Belarus is nearly ready, primarily administrative procedures are left to be addressed.



