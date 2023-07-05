Beloved Kazakh outdoor game makes its return to streets of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s centuries-old go-to activity - Assyk - is making its return to the streets of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learned from the city authorities.

Brightly colored dedicated terrains for playing Assyk appeared in Saryarka, Yessil and Almaty districts of the Kazakh capital on the eve of its 25th anniversary.

Attending the unveiling ceremony of the Assyk terrain in Gulder public park of Saryarka district were akim (head) of the district Bauyrzhan Yeraly, Majilis deputy Aidarbek Khodzhanazarov, representatives of the Assyk Atu Federation and others.

Bauyrzhan Yeraly said that Assyk brings back warm memories of his childhood when everyone played the game. He stressed that in the era of smartphones and other gadgets it is important to teach children to play Assyk and expressed hope that new terrains will help achieve the goal.

The game is played with a set of Assyks made out of the talus bone of a sheep and a brightly colored Saka. Players need to knock out other Assyks from the field with their Assyk.