Belt and Road Regional Tax Centre to be built in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM The Belt and Road Regional Tax Centre for Russian-speaking countries will be established at the training centre of the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

The presentation of the future centre took place at the Tax Administration Cooperation Forum of the First Conference of the Belt and Road Initiative held on April 18-20 in China. The centre is called to build favorable environment to share experience and foster cooperation in tax, customs, transport and logistics, humanitarian directions of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



A memorandum on the BRI tax administration cooperation mechanisms and Action Plan for two years ahead was signed at the forum.



The forum brought together more than 300 representatives of tax administrations from 85 countries, 16 international and regional organizations, business and scientific circles.



Besides, the Kazakh delegation took part in thematic sessions of the II Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.



As earlier reported, the solemn opening ceremony of the II Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation with participation of 37 Heads of State and Government, and high-level meetings are to be held today, April 26. On April 27 the leaders will hold a general meeting.



First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev will attend the Forum at the invitation of President of China Xi Jinping.