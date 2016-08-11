EN
    BelTA launches online project on Belarus' parliamentary elections

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - The BelTA news agency has launched a special project on its website to cover the forthcoming parliamentary elections in Belarus, BelTA has learned.

    The project consists of several sections that include official documents and news regarding the election campaign, and also statements issued by the Central Election Commission of Belarus. The project also features infographics, photo and video materials on the event. In the section Test Yourself users may check their knowledge of the electoral process.

    The website will provide the lists of registered candidates. On the voting day the BelTA news agency will post turnout data and other operational information. The list of elected MPs will be published after the Central Election Commission announces the results of the elections.

    BelTA's special project on 2016 parliamentary elections is available at https://parlament2016.belta.by/, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

