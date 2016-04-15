Ben Affleck to direct Batman film

LAS VEGAS. KAZINFORM: Ben Affleck will direct a stand-alone "Batman" movie, says Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara.

Affleck portrayed the caped crusader in this year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and had been rumored to be the studio's top choice to helm the film. Tsujihara confirmed they were moving forward with him in the director's seat Tuesday at CinemaCon, an annual gathering of theater owners in Las Vegas, Arab News informs.



The stand-alone Batman feature is part of Warner Bros. plans for an expanded DC Comics cinematic universe, similar to that of the Disney and Marvel collaboration. Warner Bros. has at least 10 features in the works, including "Suicide Squad," "Wonder Woman" and "Justice League." Unsurprisingly, those films comprised a major portion of Warner Bros.' presentation, signaling that the studio is moving forward energetically with its original plans despite reports that perhaps "Batman v Superman" is not performing as well at the box office as the studio would have liked.



Affleck, who is also directing "Live By Night" for the studio, made an appearance with Amy Adams, who plays Lois Lane. He confirmed that both would be joining Zack Snyder's "Justice League," which is currently in production in London.



"Suicide Squad" director David Ayer and stars Will Smith and Margot Robbie were on hand as well to hype the supervillains gone straight pic, which launches on Aug. 5 with intense footage focusing heavily on Robbie's Harley Quinn.