EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:08, 23 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Benfica&#39;s captain to miss Astana match

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Captain of Portugese Benfica Luisão will miss the match of the fifth tour of the group stage of the Champions League against Astana on November 25, Vesti.kz informs referring to Championat.com.

    He underwent a surgery after he broke his left arm in a match against Portugese Sporting, where Benfica lost in the extra time 1:2.

    "The surgery went well. This is just another obstacle that will make me stronger," Anderson Luís da Silva, known as Luisão wrote on Twitter.

    Tags:
    Sport Football News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!