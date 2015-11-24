ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Benfica players have held a training session at the Astana Arena Stadium in the Kazakh capital today, Sports.kz reports. Earlier it was reported that the players and their head coach Rui Vitória arrived in Astana.

The Portuguese club are in Kazakhstan to play against FC Astana in the UEFA Champions League Group C match. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m. Astana time tomorrow, November 25. Benfica's head coach Rui Vitória said at a press conference in Astana that his players are in good spirits and will do their best to win.