Berdybek Saparbayev urges CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas to keep operating pace

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM The Memorandum of Cooperation for Stabilization of Operating Processes, Ensuring Labor Rights and Employment of Workers was signed today during a meeting between the Aktobe Regional Administration, CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas JSC, and the Trade Union Center of Aktobe Region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

General Manager of CNPC-AktobeMunaiGas Wang Junren told about the accomplishment of the operational program and the collective agreement for 2017. Generally, the company achieved good results in the industrial and business operations. In 2017, CNPC AMG produced 5 million tons of oil and oil products and sold 5.1 billion cubic meters of commercial-grade associated gas.

Governor of the region Berdybek Saparbayev highlighted that the joint-stock company is one of the major investors in the region. Last year, the company invested KZT 100 billion into the economy of Aktobe region, which demonstrates 2.5-time growth and makes up one-quarter of all investments in the region.

"Now, the target is to keep the last year's pace, especially in terms of introducing new technologies, innovations, and carrying out geological exploration," Saparbayev said.

The governor also noted that Aktobe region is establishing cooperation with China in exporting agricultural products. In 2017, an office of Aktobe region was opened in Beijing.

Similar memorandums of cooperation were signed today during the regional governor's meetings with large oil and gas and oilfield service companies such as CNPC ATK, Great Wall, Kazakhoil Aktobe.