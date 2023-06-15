EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:46, 15 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Bereaved families of Kazakhstani foresters – victims of wildfires in Abai region received keys to their new apartments in Semey today, Kazinform has learned from local authorities.

    All-round support to members of the bereaved families is rendered in line with the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan. Each family will get 7 million tenge and each child will receive 2 million tenge additionally.

    Akim (governor) of Abai region Nurlan Urankhayev said local authorities are doing their best to rend a helping hand to the families and constantly monitor the support rendered.

    Recall that 14 foresters as well as tractor operator Sergey Arkhipov died while heroically battling the wildfires raging in Abai region last weekend.

    The total area of the wildfires stands at around 60,000 ha.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Abai region Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!