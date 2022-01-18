Bereaved families of law-enforcers to receive all-round support – Turgumbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Personnel of law-enforcement agencies killed as a result of mass riots in Kazakhstan was awarded with Aibyn orders posthumously, Minister of Interior Yerlan Turgumbayev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Government’s session Minister Turgumbayev revealed that the bereaved families will receive all-round support, including the financial one.

Yerlan Turgumbayev reminded the Cabinet that eight police officers and military men of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan were killed by terrorists during the mass riots in the country in January. 2,911 law-enforcers were injured.

He also assured those present that the ministry does its best to ensure the rule of law and restoration of public order in the country.