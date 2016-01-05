Berezovka village residents to be resettled in 2016 – Governor Nogayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The problem of resettlement of the residents of notorious Berezovka and Bestau villages in West Kazakhstan region will be fully solved in 2016, head of the region Nurlan Nogayev said it at a press conference today.

“The first stage of resettlement has been completed. 82 families have moved into new 128 flats in two-story blocks of flats in Aksai town. In 2016 we will fully solve this problem,” Nogayev said.

According to the regional administration, 423 families need to be moved from Berezovka village. The others are from Bestau village. In whole, 1,808 people should be resettled.

Recall that since late November 2014, Berezovka village has witnessed mass fainting of its residents.

Noteworthy to say that the village is located not far from the largest gas deposit Karachaganak.