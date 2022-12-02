Berik Abdigaliuly reappointed as akim of Ulytau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By the decree of the Head of State Berik Abdigaliuly has been reappointed as the akim (governor) of Ulytau region, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Born on September 18, 1971 in Karaganda region, Berik Abdigaliuly graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Throughout his career he was head of Ulytau district of Karaganda region and worked at the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Archive of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He was designated as the governor of Ulytau region on June 11, 2022 in line with the presidential decree.

Prior to that he served as Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for social-cultural development. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

