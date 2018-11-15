EN
    09:57, 15 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Berik Balgabayev appointed as FIDE Presidential Adviser

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Presidential Board of the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (or the World Chess Federation) has made a decision to appoint Berik Balgabayev, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, as the Adviser to FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, the Kazakhstan Chess Federation informed on social media.

    Besides, Berik Balgabayev was also named as the Vice President of the Asian Chess Federation.

