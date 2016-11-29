Berik Imashev elected as UIPM Vice President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 25-27, 2017 Frankfurt-am-Main hosted the 68th Congress of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne which was attended by a record number of countries, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Central Election Commission.

Chiefs and secretariesgeneral of the national federations from 78 countries of the world gathered in Frankfurt-am-Main for the event.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach welcomed the participants.

Dr Klaus Schormann was re-elected as President of the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) after receiving unanimous support at the Congress.

Member of Kazakhstani NOC, President of the Modern Pentathlon Federation Berik Imashev was elected the Vice President of the UIPM.

9 candidacies were nominated for the positions of five vice presidents of the UIPM. By a secret voting in three rounds, five of them were elected for the next Olympic cycle. These are Juan Antonio Samaranch (Spain), Joel Bouzou (France), Viacheslav Aminov (Russia), Juan Manzo Oranegui (Mexico) and Berik Imashev (Kazakhstan).

Besides, First President of the Kazakhstan NOC, member of the UIPM Executive Board and AMPC Timur Dossymbetov was awarded with “Honorary Member of the UIPM” medal posthumously and he was named an inductee of the UIPM Lausanne-based Olympic Museum Hall of Fame, President of UIPM Klaus Schormann said it.

On the final day of the Congress, the participants chose the places of holding the 2018-2019 world championships. The final stage of the World Cup 2018 will be held in Almaty.

