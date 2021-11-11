Berik Nazhmidenov elected as Supreme Court judge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Berik Nazhmidenov has been elected to the post of a judge of the Supreme Court, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nazhmidenov is a professional with the many-year experience in the field of state audit control. Over the past five years he has worked in the area of the Finance Ministry. He heads the Internal State Control Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

He received higher education in economics and law.