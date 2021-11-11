EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:24, 11 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Berik Nazhmidenov elected as Supreme Court judge

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Berik Nazhmidenov has been elected to the post of a judge of the Supreme Court, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nazhmidenov is a professional with the many-year experience in the field of state audit control. Over the past five years he has worked in the area of the Finance Ministry. He heads the Internal State Control Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    He received higher education in economics and law.


    Tags:
    Supreme Court Ministry of Finance Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!