Berik Uali named as advisor and Press Secretary of Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By presidential order, Berik Uali was appointed as the Advisor and Press Secretary of the Kazakh President, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Uali is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh State Institute of Theatre and Cinema, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law Innovative University.

Earlier it was reported that Nurmukhamed Baigarayev left his post as the Press Secretary of the Kazakh President for health reasons. He was appointed to the post last week.