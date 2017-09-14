10:24, 14 September 2017 | GMT +6
Berlin, Paris, Rome applaud EU initiative to screen foreign investment
BERLIN. KAZINFORM Berlin, Paris and Rome welcomed Wednesday an initiative put forward by the European Commission that would enable the European Union to have a final say on all foreign trade agreements in a bid to protect Europe's corporations from any undesired mergers and acquisitions, EFE reports.
In a joint declaration, the governments of Germany, France, and Italy considered the proposition put forward in EC President Jean-Claude Junker' State of the Union 2017 speech an important for the better protection of EU companies.