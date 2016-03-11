EN
    15:33, 11 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Berlin police arrest man on suspicion of carrying bomb to US Embassy

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - German police arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of carrying a bomb to the US embassy in Berlin, local media reported.

    According to the German B.Z. newspaper, the man was arrested in Berlin after he became violent and claimed to have a "bomb" in his suitcase.

    The newspaper added that the 23-years-old was standing in front of the US embassy when he started to threaten to avenge the death of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

    The contents of the man's bag were investigated by a police robot, according to the newspaper. No further details have been made available.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

