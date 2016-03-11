Berlin police arrest man on suspicion of carrying bomb to US Embassy

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - German police arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of carrying a bomb to the US embassy in Berlin, local media reported.

According to the German B.Z. newspaper, the man was arrested in Berlin after he became violent and claimed to have a "bomb" in his suitcase.

The newspaper added that the 23-years-old was standing in front of the US embassy when he started to threaten to avenge the death of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

The contents of the man's bag were investigated by a police robot, according to the newspaper. No further details have been made available.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com