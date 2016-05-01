Berlin to host ‘Normandy Four’ ministerial meeting on May 11

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - Germany has invited foreign ministers of the so-called ‘Normandy Four' group for talks in Berlin on May 11, Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in an interview with the Die Welt am Sontag newspaper that published some extracts on Saturday.

The Normandy Four group seeking to find a peace solution to the conflict in Ukraine assembles Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine

"We have lost time. The ceasefire has again become more fragile and the number of ceasefire violations and human losses is on the rise," Steinmeier said, noting a new attempt was in demand for making the positions closer.

"That is why I have invited the Normandy Four foreign ministers to Berlin on May 11," he said.

Source: TASS