Berlusconi arrives in Crimea to meet with Putin

SIMFEROPOL. KAZINFORM - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrived on a private visit to Crimea on Friday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform refers to TASS.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday that Putin could meet with Berlusconi soon to discuss bilateral and international issues.

"We do not rule out the possibility that a personal meeting between Berlusconi and Russian President Vladimir Putin may take place one of these days," Peskov said.

Peskov recalled that Berlusconi and the Russian leader maintained long-term business and friendly relationships. Their talks could focus not only on bilateral issues of Russian-Italian ties but also on developments in the international arena, the spokesman said, noting also that Putin and Berlusconi could exchange views on most "pressing regional problems".

"Any contacts with politicians and government officials having such rank as Berlusconi - no matter whether they are incumbent politicians or non-incumbent ones - are certainly a matter of diplomacy," Peskov said, adding that these were important contacts and the Russian president "attaches great significance to them".

According to TASS information, Berlusconi spent two previous days in Sochi and the Crimean trip was his initiative. Photo: © Flavio Lo Scalzo/Ansa via AP