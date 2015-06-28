Bernard Tomic not to help Australia in Davis Cup clash vs. Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Australia's top-ranked men's player Bernard Tomic has opted out of David Cup quarterfinal against Kazakhstan, Sports.kz says.

According to New Zealand's Stuff, the 22-year-old Tomic will boycott the David Cup quarterfinal vs. Kazakhstan scheduled for mid July in Darwin. Tomic's father John is reportedly furious at Tennis Australia for lack of financial support for his 17-year-old daughter Sara, an aspiring tennis player. He said that Tennis Australia supports only players which they like. It is worth mentioning that in March 2015 Tomic helped Team Australia sensationally beat the Czech Republic and advance to Davis Cup last eight. As a result, Australia moved six spots up in the ITF Davis Cup Nations Rankings and is currently ranked 9th. Kazakhstan, on the contrary, slid two spots down to №12.