Bernd Lange hopes significant results will be reached together with Kazakhstan at 12th WTO Ministerial Conference

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - As part of the working visit to Belgium Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov met with Bernd Lange, Chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The response measures taken by the WTO against the pandemic and priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference were under discussion at the meeting.

During the meeting, the deputy of the European parliament noted the positive trajectory of the relations between the EU and Kazakhstan.

«Firstly, I’d like to note the positive political relations between the EU and Kazakhstan. We have the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed allowing trade relations between the countries to be developed productively,» said Mr. Bernd Lange.

He went on to say that Kazakhstan being elected the chair of the WTO Ministerial Conference plays a significant role in its preparation. He expressed his hope that significant results will be reached together with Kazakhstan at the Conference.

«Reduction of subsidies in fossil fuel production, transparency of investments in agriculture are to be discussed in Geneva. A new agreement on trade and mutual assistance to speed up vaccination rates around the world is needed. It is also important to discuss the WTO modernization in terms of the dispute settlement mechanism in the context of the Paris Climate Agreement,» said the European deputy.



