Best Central Asian cyber athletes to be chosen in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The best cyber athletes will be chosen at the grand finale of the Central Asia League of World of Tanks at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport on November 10-27.

The Central Asia League of World of Tanks was launched in 2016 in order to select the best Central Asian cyber athletes. It includes six countries, namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Two seasons of the games were held in 2016.



The grand finale at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Sport on November 27 is poised to become an important event in the life of Almaty city. The best Central Asian team playing World of Tanks will be named at the event. An exhibition of military equipment will be held within the framework of the event as well.

The organizers are expecting at least 5,000 guests to attend the grand finale.



Four teams - ZERO'ONE.RUN (Kazakhstan), PUSH (Kazakhstan), Cheaters (Kyrgyzstan) and Asian Empire (Kazakhstan) will vie for the title of the best Central Asian cyber team.



The prize fund of the event totals 8,350,000 tenge.



"We pay utmost attention to the preparations of the grand finale and hope it will become an important event in the life of Almaty city," said head of special projects in Central Asia of Wargaming company Alexei Olekhnovich. "Based on the last two finals, all I can say is we will witness an intense and interesting fight. Come and root for your favorite team, come and play, come with your family and I am sure that every member of your family will find something interesting to do there."



The grand finale will be held with the support of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.