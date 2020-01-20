Best companies of Kazakhstan to receive Digital Almaty Awards prize

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On January 31, the city of Almaty will host the Digital Almaty: Digital Future of Global Economy international forum.

Heads of government of the EAEU countries, political leaders, heads of leading companies, international IT experts are expected to participate in the event. The forum will discuss the ways of building sustainable development of the region based on big data and AI, according to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, the organizer of the event.

A plenary session with the participation of prime ministers of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, as well as Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Moldova, the experts will debate the ways of building interaction in AI and big data, the importance of creating infrastructure and promotion of technologies, and closing digital gaps in this sphere.

UN Under-Secretary-General Fabrizio Hochschild, Chairman of the EEC Board Mikhail Myasnikovich, UNICEF Senior Adviser for Innovation Christopher Fabian, IDC President Crawford Del Prete, Director for Government Transformation at Amazon Web Services Liam Maxwell, Qwasar Silicon Valley founder Kwame Yamgnane and more than 50 representatives of technological industry of the U.S., Great Britain, Germany, France, Australia and CIS countries will participate in panel sessions.

The programme of the forum includes four panel sessions which will be devoted to the EAEC agenda, IT companies’ development and promotion of Digital Kazakhstan programme as well as education of future and achievement of sustainable development (with the participation of the UN representatives).

The forum participants will be offered to attend an exhibition of IT solutions, Kazakhstan’s startup projects and digital giants. A ceremony of presenting Digital Almaty Awards to the best companies and projects in five nominations will be held as well.