    22:22, 16 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Best movies for last 25 years according to IMDb

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IMDb has ranked the top movies of the last 25 years.

    Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content. It is an online database of information related to films, television programs, and video games, including cast, production crew, fictional characters, biographies, plot summaries, trivia and reviews.

    The company was launched in 1990 by professional computer programmer Col Needham.

    As of September 2015, IMDb had approximately 3.4 million titles (includes episodes) and 6.7 million personalities in its database, as well as 60 million registered users and is an Alexa Top 50 site.

    Here is the full list:

    2014 - Interstellar

    2013 - The Wolf of Wall Street

    2012 - Django Unchained

    2011 - Untouchable

    2010 - Inception

    2009 - Inglourious Basterds

    2008 - The Dark Knight

    2007 - Into the Wild

    2006 - The Departed

    2005 - Batman Begins

    2004 - Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

    2003 - The Return of the King

    2002 - The Two Towers

    2001 - The Fellowship of the Ring

    2000 - Memento

    1999 - Fight Club

    1998 - Saving Private Ryan

    1997 - Life is Beautiful

    1996 - Fargo

    1995 - Seven

    1994 - The Shawshank Redemption

    1993 - Schindler's List

    1992 - Reservoir Dogs

    1991 - The Silence of the Lambs

    1990 - Goodfellas

    Source: AKI Press

    Tags:
    Internet World News Entertainment
