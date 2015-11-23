Best people are in Kazakhstan - Serbian cycletourer Dragan Sibalic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Dragan Sibalic, a Serbian cycletourer, says that people in Kazakshatn are the best in the world. He said it after his long travel by bike from Serbia to Japan.

As senica.ru informs, Dragan returned home without an accident. It took him seven months to cover the distance from his native town Kraljevo to Tokyo. He crossed ten countries over this period. "The biggest task has been performed, but this is only the beginning," said Sibalic upon his flight from Tokyo to Belgrade. He was greatly impressed by warm welcome in Kazakhstan, while the most unpleasant tour was in Mongolia, he says. "The best people are in Kazakhstan. They know about Serbia and are very hospitable. The hardest tour was in Mongolia, where I had to cross 2,500 km and where my wallet was stolen. But this is a small stuff, which can be forgotten easily," noted Sibalic. The Serbian traveler spent only 15 dollars a day for food. His next target is South America. Dragan Sibalic wants to reach Rio de Janeiro by the beginning of the Olympic Games. Recall that Dragan Sibalic congratulated Astana on the Day of City, July 6. In June he had stayed in Astana for three days. Among other Kazakh cities he visited were Pavlodar, Aktobe and Kostanay. The 37-year-old traveler works as an electrician. Bicycle touring is his hobby.