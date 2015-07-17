EN
    17:12, 17 July 2015 | GMT +6

    ‘Best Product of Kazakhstan-2015 contest-exhibition opened in Aktobe (PHOTO)

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Today the House of Entrepreneurs of Aktobe region has opened the regional contest-exhibition "Best Product of Kazakhstan-2015".

    This year's event is organized by "Management of industrial-innovative development of Aktobe region" state institution and the chamber of entrepreneurs of the area. The contest "Best Product of Kazakhstan-2015" in Aktobe has brought together leading regional enterprises, mining companies, entrepreneurs, potential customers, suppliers, the media and others. Among them are such well-known companies as LLP "Aktobe plant of chromium compounds", LLP "AktobeNeftePererabotka", LLP "Vibro Master Kazakhstan", LLP "Kurylys - New Century", LLC "NPK HimAktobe", JSC "Aktobe Oil Equipment Plant", LLP "Batis Ecotone", LLP "Center of BSB", LLP "Aktobe plant fire-fighting equipment", LLP "Sapaly - C", LLP "Art Trade LTD", LLP "New Aldzhansky Flour", LLP "Dairy history-A", Ltd. "Ice-plus", LLP "SanTehTreyd Aktobe", LLP "Tenusa", LLP "Sital-2", LLP "Svetakov", LLP "Composite Fittings Aktobe", SP "Dzharmuhambetov A", SP "Kaziev H.T.", SP "DUKSAR". The expert commission will name winners of the competition in three categories: "The best industrial goods", "The best goods for the population" and "The best food". The winners, whose names will be announced in the evening, will be eligible to participate in the national contest-exhibition "Best Product of Kazakhstan" in Astana.

