Best products of Kazakhstan to be chosen in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Competition and fair The Best Product of Kazakhstan will take place on August 6-7 in Almaty city.

Out of 105 companies that submitted their applications, 102 were selected to participate. 44 companies will compete in The Best Industrial Product nomination, 32 companies in The Best Products for Population nomination and 29 companies - in The Best Food Product nomination. "In the context of Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), our producers need to increase the competitiveness and quality of their goods, attract investments and develop technologies," acting director of the regional chamber of entrepreneurs Yuri Tleumuratov said of the upcoming event at a press conference in Almaty on Tuesday. Three winners that are to be named in each category (nomination) will participate in the republican competition scheduled to be held this December in Astana. Almaty mayor Akhmetzhan Yessimov is expected to award the winners. The fair is organized by the Almaty Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the city akimat (administration).