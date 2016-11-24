Best schoolchildren from Aktau to visit EXPO 2017 for free

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - A charity campaign dated to 25 years of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held at the Nazarbayev Intellectual School (NIS) of Chemistry and Biology in the city of Aktau. Schoolchildren set the goal to raise money so that excellent students from low-income families could visit Astana and attend the EXPO 2017 event next summer.

Kazinform correspondent was told that 405,000 tenge (KZT) was raised during the campaign to this end.



Guests of the charity event organized by the NIS students were offered to buy handmade souvenirs: paintings, t-shirts, bandanas with NIS logo, etc. Schoolchildren competed in arm wrestling, darts, bowling, karaoke battle and more. Tickets to the upcoming football tournament were sold during the event as well.



Parents also stepped in and helped their children to arrange a food fair of the Culinary Academy at the school.



"My daughter asked me to cook samsa and a honey cake for the food fair. I come here [to the charity event] and it turns out that everything is sold out. We are happy we were helpful," mother of one of the students Maral Kadyr told Kazinform correspondent.



"Last year we raised 230,000 tenge (KZT), but this year we managed to raise twice as much. We are happy that parents and teachers support us and participate in such charity campaigns. We hope children will understand how important charity is," Nana Kelekhsayeva, head of the boarding school under the NIS in Aktau, said.





