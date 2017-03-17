Best TV projects of Kazakhstan named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first ever ceremony of the Tumar National Television Award took place today at the Astana's Kazmediacenter, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Television presenters were made to felt like real stars with a red carpet and a first class event.

The jury complied of well-known media persons, journalists, publicists, statesmen, chose the 12 best creative works.

In total TV channels and production studios from all over Kazakhstan submitted 200 participation applications.

The Tumar statuettes went to:



- "Best Documentary" - "Secrets and Fate of Great Kazakhs" of "Khabar" TV channel;



- "Best Social Project" - "Aituga onai" of "Kazakhstan" TV channel;



- "Best Information Program" - "Informburo" of the "31 channel";

- "Best Information and Analytical Program" - "Apta KZ" - "Kazakhstan" TV channel;

- "Best Music Program" -"Musical Performance" of "TV Key" LLP;



- "Best Talk Show" - "Our Truth" - "Fate of a Man" - "KTK" TV channel;



- "Best TV series" - "Ake" - "Kazakhstan" TV channel;



- "Best Comedy Show" - "Kulegesh" - "Balapan" TV channel;



- "Best Event of the Television Season" - "Atameken Business Channel";



- "For Contribution to the Development of Television" - a veteran of Kazakh television journalism Sultan Orazaly;



- "Best Regional Information Program" - "Adaskandar" - "Kazakhstan-Atyrau" TV channel;



- "Best Regional Social Program" - "City of Today" - Aktobe's Rika TV".