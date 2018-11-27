Best young poets of Kazakhstan to be announced in Astana Nov 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana will honour today the winners of the Young Akyns Competition, Kazinform reports.

The competition of akyns (poets) was organized by the Public Development Department of Astana Mayor's Office and is dedicated to celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Kazakh capital.



The event pursues several goals: to popularize national values among the youth; upbringing sense of patriotism in youth by popularizing love of motherland, spiritual traditions and national culture; creation of favorable conditions for young poets; popularization of folk poetry; strengthening inter-generational ties.



As many as 400 poets aged from 16 to 29 participated in the competition.



The awards ceremony will be held with the participation of prominent public and culture figures of Kazakhstan, deputies of the Parliament.



The winners of the competition will receive money rewards while the works of 30 best akyns will be published as a separate book.