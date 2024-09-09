Beyond world class: international guests share their impressions of the World Nomad Games and Kazakhstan

As the 5th World Nomad Games unfolded with a blend of ancient tradition and modern spectacle, international visitors shared with Kazinform correspondents their impressions of both the event and their host, Kazakhstan. The opening ceremony, described as dazzling and unforgettable, set the tone for their experiences.

Agnieszka Kuran, a visitor from Warsaw, Poland, described her initial experience in Kazakhstan as "absolutely impressive," additionally saying, "I am absolutely impressed by the heart and by the hospitality” about her first visit to Kazakhstan.

She admitted that she was previously unaware of the World Nomad Games but was blown away by the experience. "The fact that you still carry on with this cultural aspect that's been thousands of years old and that you're trying to promote it again is mind-blowing," she remarked.

For Agnieszka, the highlight of her trip was witnessing the opening, which she described as “beyond world class.” She was particularly struck by Kazakhstan’s dedication to preserving and promoting its ancient cultural traditions. “The heart of the people and the heritage here is something that I wasn’t expecting,” she added, encouraging her friends and family to visit and experience it themselves.

Gwen, who traveled from Sydney, Australia, was similarly impressed. "The opening ceremony last night was absolutely sensational," she said. Gwen, new to Kazakhstan, was particularly interested in the traditional horse sports. "I’m most excited to see the kokpar, the horse sports, because it's not something we see in Australia," she explained. Gwen also appreciated the ceremony's choreography and lighting, calling it "brilliant." She was thrilled to see the multicultural aspect of the games and remarked on the impressive performances and use of technology.

Lesley Salt from England shared her enthusiasm for both the city and the event. "Astana is so clean and beautiful, and all the buildings are amazing," she observed. Lesley and her companion had been drawn to Kazakhstan by the World Nomad Games, and their expectations were exceeded. "It's completely different from anything we've ever seen before," Lesley said.

She found the historical and cultural aspects of the games particularly engaging. "It’s really interesting to get the history and learn more about the nomadic culture and lifestyle," she noted. Her experience was highlighted by the opening ceremony, which she found "really awesome" and appreciated the multicultural participation. Lesley also enjoyed sampling local cuisine, including lagman and shashlik. "I felt a bit bad, but the lamb shashlik was some of the most tender meat I’ve had," she admitted.

Richard Belger from the United Kingdom described his first visit to Kazakhstan as a “very pleasant surprise.” Although he had only been in Astana for a short time, he was impressed by the city’s modernity. "It's not at all what I was expecting," Belger said. Regarding the World Nomad Games, he noted, "It's very well organized. The opening ceremony was great—good fun." He added that it was still early in his visit to determine his favorite part, but the opening ceremony stood out as a highlight.

The 5th World Nomad Games currently held in Astana brought together thousands of people from around the world. The competitions have already started today, September 9, and will be counting until September 13.