Bianca Andreescu wins US Open defeating Serena Williams

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Serena Williams was defeated 6-3, 7-5, in the women’s final of the United States Open on Saturday by Bianca Andreescu, a Canadian athlete.

In the women's finals of the tournament held in New York, Williams faced Andreescu, who is only 19 years old, Anadolu Agency reports.

Andreescu made history becoming the first Canadian to win a grand slam.

Andreescu had not even been born when Williams won her first grand slam title in 1999 at the U.S. Open.