    21:44, 21 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Bibisara Asaubayeva of Kazakhstan secures draw at FIDE Women's Grand Prix

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Asaubayeva played a draw against front-runner Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia at the FIDE Women's Grand Prix First in Astana, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Bibisara Asaubayeva climbed to third place after drawing with Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina, who topped the standings.

    Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik and German Elisabeth Pähtz also had a draw in the fourth round of the tournament.

    In the next round, Bibisara is to take on Russian Kateryna Lagno, and Zhansaya will face Russian Polina Shuvalova.

    Chess players with the most points are to vie at the 2022 FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament.






    Photo: sports.kz


