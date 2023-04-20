EN
    Bibisara Assaubayeva becomes honored master of sport of Kazakhstan in chess

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani female chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva received the title of an honored master of sport of Kazakhstan in chess, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakhstani chess player shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story with an inscription: «Congratulations to me. I’m an honored master of sport of Kazakhstan in chess, the only one in the country.»

    The news was confirmed by the country’s culture and sports ministry.

    Liana Tanzharykova, mother of Bibisara Assaubayeva, noted that no one has received such a title in the country over the past 30 years.

    Earlier, Bibisara Assaubayeva twice won over Chinese Hou Yifan, number-one ranked chess player in the FIDE rankings list, as part of the Team World vs Kazakhstan match.


