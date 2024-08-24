Bibisara Assaubayeva claims silver at 2024/2025 Women’s Grand Prix in Tbilisi

Kazakhstan’s chess player Bibisara Assaubaeva claimed silver medal at the 2024/2025 Women’s Grand Prix tournament in Tbilisi (Georgia) from August 15 gto 25, Kazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

The leader of Kazakhstan's women's team tied the score with Vaishali Rameshbabu from India in the last round and finished the tournament with 5.5 points.

Earlier, Bibisara beat Sarasadat Khademalsharieh from Spain, and then, in the 7th round, she defeated Ukraine’s Alexandra Kosteniuk. The Kazakh player has 2 wins and 7 ties.

Alina Kashlinskaya from Poland emerged victorious at the tournament, having beaten Ukraine’s Mariya Muzychuk in the last round and scoring 6 points, with 3 wins and 6 ties.

Earlier, Bibisara ranked first in the FIDE Top-10 Rapid and Blitz Women Chess Players’ list.