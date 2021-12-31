Bibisara Assaubayeva of Kazakhstan wins 2021 FIDE World Blitz Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani female chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva won the first place at the 2021 FIDE World Blitz Championship, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the Sports and Physical Culture Affairs Committee of Kazakhstan.

«Bibisara Assaubayeva is the world chess champion. To note, she was second in rapid chess at the World Championship held in Poland. Today, she was unmatched at the blitz chess tournament. Congratulations to our compatriot on such a bright victory! Well done!» reads the Facebook account.

Bibisara Assaubayeva became a chess grandmaster among women in 2019, a year later she received the title of an international master among men. Between 2016 and 2018 the Taraz native played for Russia, but later returned to Kazakhstan.