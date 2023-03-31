EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:03, 31 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Bibisara Assaubayeva secures 3rd win at FIDE Grand Prix series in New Delhi

    Photo: fide.com
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva, a chess international master, beat India’s Harika Dronavalli in round 5 at the third stage of the 2022-23 Women's Grand Prix series in New Delhi, Kazinform cites Prosports.kz.

    With the victory, the Kazakh chess player earned three points and currently shares a 3-4th place in the overall standings with Alexandra Goryachkina.

    In round 6 Assaubayeva is set to play vs Polina Shuvalova on March 31.

