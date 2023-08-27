Bibisara Assaubayeva tops Kazakhstan's best female chess players rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva became a winner of the Abu Dhabi Chess Festival 2023 and now tops the rankings of Kazakh chess players, Kazinform reports via the Kazakhstan Chess Federation .

Assaubayeva won 5.5 out of 9 points at the festival among women which puts her to the first line of the Kazakh chess players rankings (22ns in the overall rankings).

Arystanbek Urazaev from Aktobe showed the best result among Kazakh players in men’s Masters – with 6.0points out of 9. Two final victories over strong opponents enabled him to score a grandmaster’s norm.

Alfiya Nasybullina from Astana scored 5.5 out of 7 and shared the third line, having finished fifth in tiebreak indicators. Anel Muratova from Almaty won 5.0 points and stands 10th in overall rankings.

Bibisara Assaubayeva is the Merited Master of Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan in chess.