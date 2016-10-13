EN
    13:26, 13 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Bicycle rider hit to death in Kostanay region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man was killed and a woman was injured in two separate accidents in Kostanay region on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from kstnews.kz.

    According to local police, a 56-year-old bicycle rider was hit to death by a Gazel vehicle at 6:30 a.m. on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway. The accident occurred not far from Peshkovka village. The 31-year-old Gazel driver was detained.

    A 53-year-old woman was hospitalized after a road traffic accident in the town of Arkalyk. The woman was knocked down by a Lexus car and sustained various injuries. An investigation is underway.

