Biden announces 2020 presidential bid

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday has officially announced his candidacy for the US presidential elections scheduled for 2020.

Biden is expected to hold his first rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he will meet with a group of trade union activists and then he will set on a tour across states where primaries and Democratic Party activist meetings will be held in the beginning of 2020, namely Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, TASS reports.

Biden is the twentieth politician to announce his intention to contest presidency as a Democratic Party candidate at the 2020 election. Earlier, the presidential race was joined by Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, who competed against Hillary Clinton to run for the White House in 2016, former Mayor of San Antonio, Texas Julian Castro, who used to serve as Housing and Urban Development Secretary under former President Barack Obama, ex-congressman from Maryland John Delaney, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand, California senator Kamala Harris, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar and New Jersey senator Cory Booker.

According to the results of a nationwide poll conducted by the Morning Consult survey research company among 5,000 Americans on April 15-21, Biden enjoys the support of 30% of the respondents, while Sanders is supported by 24%. Buttigieg comes third with the support of 9%.

